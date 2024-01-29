Storm Coming: Next Confirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Coming Soon?

It has been almost 12 weeks since the last confirmed Google search ranking algorithm was released. That was the November 2023 reviews update. Before that was the November 2023 core update. Since then, we have had plenty of unconfirmed Google updates (or ranking bugs), but none have been confirmed.

We know Google is working on more ranking updates, some to deal with search spam issues like parasite SEO, some you may or may not want to buckle up for. But we are still waiting and some of the hidden gems Google is showing in the search results can be considered muddy rocks.

Lily Ray, who has been vocal about Google search quality issues over the past few months, posted that she is eager for a new update in 2024. She hopes it addresses some of those issues. In which, Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, replied to with this GIF, that "someone is cooking up a storm tonight."

The commentary that followed was solid:

As a reminder, here are all the confirmed Google updates for 2023:

Google Updates Inforgraphic 2023

Many SEOs are talking about Reddit over taking the Google Search results again:

Anyway, we are overdue for an update and I wouldn't be surprised if we see a confirmed update in the next week or so.

Feedback on this story:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Jan 29, 2024

