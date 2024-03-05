Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Robot Suitcase Taxi Move

Yesterday we reported that despite Google saying they would shutdown and redirect the Google Business Profile websites on March 1st - they were still working. Well, as of this morning, March 5, 2024, these websites no longer work.

Instead, as Google promised, they are redirecting to the Google Business Profile on Google Maps.

This is what happens when I click on a Google Business Profile website URL, specifically the URL of Will Scott's Business Profile website at https://business.google.com/website/search-influence:

Gbp Website Redirect

Here is the redirect path, using 302 redirects:

Redirect Shot

As a reminder, this redirect will stop working in the next couple of months and then people who go to those old Google Business Profile URLs, will end up no where.

Google updated its help page this morning to say, "As of March 5, 2024, websites made with Google Business Profiles are no longer available and customers that visit your site will be redirected to your Business Profile instead." It goes on to read, "Your customers will only be redirected to your Business Profile until June 10, 2024. After that, customers will get a “Page not found” error when they try to visit your website."

Forum discussion at X.

 

