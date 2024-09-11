I sound like a broken record, but the Google Search ranking volatility is still incredibly heated and has not let down, even over a week after the Google August 2024 core update was completed on September 3rd.

We had the volatility days after the core update completed, and that didn't shock me. But now we are over a week out and still, the search results are super volatile.

There is still a lot of chatter within the SEO industry around ranking and traffic movement. Plus, the third-party tools are still super volatile.

As a reminder, the Google August 2024 core update kicked off on August 15th and completed 19 days later on September 3rd. But now 27 days after the core update started rolling out, and 8 days after Google said it was done, the ranking volatility is still incredibly heated.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the more recent chatter from within the SEO community here and at WebmasterWorld:

Yesterday I had a 21% increased in revenue over the previous Monday. However, my page views were down by about 2000 views, Clicks were up by about 50. This is a very strange rollercoaster ride that has little consistency. However, I have noticed that the quality of ads on my main site are much better so that is probably the reason for the 21% jump. Additionally, school is in full swing so I expected to see a decent increase in traffic, which I have not. Very strange across-the-board.

Monday saw one of my lowest-ever workday PVs at 66.66% of my 2024 average so far and -18% v the first 9 days of September 2023. This does not bode well since historically traffic for me usually picks-up well in the first three weeks prior to my industry's second largest global trade exhibition in Italy.

SERPs gone completely mental in the UK today. Positions flying about everywhere. Another big brain move from Google I'm sure.

yes, since yesterday evening I noticed - some serious volatility

Probably another update announcement inbound. God I loathe them

I know....our traffic seems to have dropped a lot since yesterday evening.....

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing - look at how volatile Google has been over the past month, including right after the core update finished on September 3rd:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

Data For SEO:

So what are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.