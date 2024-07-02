Google Ads Gains New Checkbox: Altered Or Synthetic Content

As you may remember, Google Ads requires political ads to disclose if the content, images, or other assets in any way used synthetic content (i.e., AI content). Now Google Ads seems to be adding a checkbox for these ads to check off if these ads use "Altered or synthetic content."

This new update goes into effect this month, July 2024, and says that a new checkbox has been added to political ads in the Google Ads system that asks you to check off if the ad uses "Altered or synthetic content." "In July 2024, Google will update the Disclosure requirements for synthetic content under the Political content policy. Advertisers are now required to disclose election ads that contain synthetic or digitally altered content that inauthentically depicts real or realistic-looking people or events by selecting the checkbox in the “Altered or synthetic content” section in their campaign settings," Google wrote.

For the following Google Ads formats, Google will then generate an in-ad disclosure based on that checkbox, and advertisers are not required to include their own in-ad disclosure.

  • Feeds on Mobile Phones
  • Shorts on Mobile Phones
  • In-stream (Computers, Mobile Phones, Mobile Web, and TV Screens)

Google said, "For all other formats, the advertiser is responsible for selecting the checkbox and providing a prominent disclosure." "The disclosure must be clear and conspicuous, and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users," Google added.

Acceptable disclosure language will vary depending on the specific context of the ad, but some examples may include, according to Google:

  • Altered or synthetic content.
  • This audio was computer generated.
  • This image does not depict real events.
  • This video content was synthetically generated.

Google also updated its definition of election ads saying, "In July 2024, Google will update the definition of United States (US) Election ads to include ads that feature any of the following:"

  • A current officeholder or candidate for an elected federal office. This includes federal offices such as that of the President or Vice President of the United States, members of the United States House of Representatives or United States Senate;
  • A current officeholder or candidate for a state-level elected office, such as Governor, Secretary of State, or member of a state legislature;
  • A current officeholder or candidate for a U.S. territory-level elected office, such as Governor or a member of a territory legislature;
  • A federal, state, or territory-level political party; or
  • A state or territory-level ballot measure, initiative, or proposition that has qualified for the ballot in its state or territory.

Forum discussion at X.

 

