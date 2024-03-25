Google: Publishing More Content Doesn't Improve Quality For Faster Indexing

A couple of weeks ago, Gary Illyes and Lizzi Sassman of Google had Dave Smart as a guest on the Search Off The Record podcast and they spoke about crawling. In one part, they said again that the quality of your site can impact how fast and how much Google will crawl your website.

It is a topic we covered numerous times, so I decided not to cover it again.

So yes, Google will likely crawl your site more often if Google feels your pages are important and quality enough. Plus, of course, if it needs to crawl to find new content.

But as John Mueller of Google pointed out on LinkedIn, "I see some folks try to turn this around, pushing their content to be crawled more frequently, so that Google will think it's good. IT DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY, IT DOES NOT MAKE ANY SENSE. HELLO." His analogy, "Your kids won't start loving kale if you force it down their throats in the same way they stuff ice cream in their faces."

And yes, this is also something Google said before. Google said previous content frequency is not a ranking signal and putting out more content doesn't help you rank better.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Bing's Fabrice Canel say us too...

 

