Google Search Drops Cache Link From Search Results (How To See The Cache)

After a couple of months of testing, it seems Google has now removed the cache link from the search results page. I no longer see a link to the Google cache within search result snippets but that doesn't mean you cannot access to cache, you can.

Now when you click the three dots for more information for a search result snippet, the cache button is missing. Here is a screenshot Frank Sandtmann shared with me and he posted more on Mastodon:

Google Cache Link Gone

I tried this in several browsers and on two different internet connections and also no longer see the cache button.

So how do you access the cache? Just Google [cache:domain.com] - so for example, this site - you can search for [https://www.google.com/search?q=cache:seroundtable.com].

Do you still see the cache link? Maybe I am in a test group still?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

