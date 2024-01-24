Google Ads AI Conversational Experience Now Available To Globally In English

Google Robot Advetiser By Computer

Google has officially and fully launched the Google Ads AI conversational experience to all advertisers globally in English. Plus, it is now using Gemini, Google's latest multimodal generative AI model.

Google started experimenting with using AI to generate Google Ads last September. Now that Google has tested it with advertisers, it is ready to launch it first to English language advertisers in the U.S. and U.K. Then globally to all English language advertisers over the next few weeks. Google will support additional languages in the coming months.

Google wrote:

Over the last few months, we’ve been testing the conversational experience with a small group of advertisers. We observed that it helps them build higher quality Search campaigns with less effort. One of the ways we measure this is with a metric called Ad Strength that looks at the relevance, quality and diversity of your ad copy and gives you a score from “Poor” all the way up to “Excellent.”

As Search becomes more visual, we’ve heard advertisers tell us that it can be challenging to create compelling images that drive performance. That’s why we designed the conversational experience to suggest images tailored to your campaign using generative AI and images from your landing page. This capability will be added over the coming months. Advertisers approve assets — including images — before the campaign goes live.

Google Ads Ai Global English

Here is what Ginny Marvin posted:

Do you think AI can build better ads than a professional ad agency?

Forum discussion at X.

 

