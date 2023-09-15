Google Drops All How-To Rich Results For Desktop (& Mobile) Search

Sep 15, 2023
In August, Google announced it would do away with How-to rich results on the mobile search results. Now, Google has decided to completely do away with How-to rich results both on mobile search and also on desktop search.

Google posted on X saying, "Continuing our efforts to simplify Google's search results, we're extending the How-to change to desktop as well, which means this result type is deprecated."

Google updated the original announcement to say, "Update on September 14, 2023: Continuing our efforts to simplify Google's search results, we're extending the How-to change to desktop as well. As of September 13, Google Search no longer shows How-to rich results on desktop, which means this result type is now deprecated."

Here is a before and after screenshot from Google of an FAQ rich result going away:

Search Console Changes

I hope none of you lose your rich results here but I'd expect many of us to see them disappear. That means you may see less traffic from Google Search and a drop in click-through rates in Search Console.

"This change will be visible in the metrics for the How-to search appearance in the performance report, and in the number of impressions reported in the How-to enhancement reports. Since How-to results no longer appear in Google Search, we will be dropping the How-to search appearance, rich result report, and support in the Rich results test in 30 days. To allow time for adjusting your API calls, support for How-to in the Search Console API will be removed in 180 days," Google added.

As an FYI, this week, Google dropped most of the FAQ rich results from the search results page.

Here is some of the reaction:

With all of that, Google:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

