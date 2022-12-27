Most SEOs Aren't Concerned About ChatGPT Threatening The SEO Industry

ChatGPT is cool, very cool, in fact, I used it for fun for my video introduction earlier this month, but does this put SEOs out of a job? Will it write all of our content, will it give SEO recommendations, and will it provide coding examples, that will replace the needs for SEOs? Most SEOs don't seem too worried.

Brodie Clark posted a poll both on Twitter and Mastodon, getting almost a total of 2,000 votes.

The question was, "Do you think ChatGPT (or AI features in general) pose a serious threat to the SEO industry?" I am not sure if everyone interpreted the "threat" the same way, but in any case, on Twitter, 59% of SEOs said no, they are not worried, and 41% said they were. On Mastodon, it was closer to 63% saying no and 38% saying yes.

Here are the raw polls, which include people voting for "show results" - which I wish people did not put on there - they can see the results when the poll is done, and they don't want to vote. :)

Do you think ChatGPT (or AI features in general) pose a serious threat to the SEO industry? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) December 21, 2022

Let's ask ChatGPT?

Forum discussion at Twitter and Mastodon.