Google Testing SGE Ads - Sponsored Content - You May Also Like

Google seems to be testing a new ad format for the Search Generative Experience named "you may also like." These seem like content ads, where Google shows sponsored content, articles, in a carousel, below the follow-up section after asking SGE follow up questions.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and took some screen captures before the test disappeared for him. He posted on X saying, "We know Google has explained it wants to test more ads in the SGE answer & possibly sponsored parts of the answer. Well, I saw this sponsored module while testing SGE. The carousel of sponsored content showed up after asking follow-up questions."

Here is his screenshot:

"Worth noting I only had these show up for about a day in SGE... then nothing. So Google is clearly testing the module of sponsored content (and it was based on follow-up questions in SGE). If you focus on paid, definitely a big heads-up," Glenn added.

Here are more screenshots:

Interesting! I saw this in the mobile SERP on 11/7, but wasn't sure if it was new. No SGE on that account I was using. pic.twitter.com/iphNLaKiFH — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 14, 2023

