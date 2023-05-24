Google Ads Conversation Experience To Create New Ads & Automatically Created Assets

Google announced a bunch of new AI features for Google Ads at Google Marketing Live yesterday, including a new conversation Google Ads tool and also improvements to Automatically Created Assets (ACA), amongst some other things, which we covered today on the Search Engine Roundtable.

Conversation Experience In Google Ads

Google announced new AI to help advertisers create ads in Google Ads, Google wrote, "we're introducing a new, natural-language conversational experience within Google Ads, designed to jumpstart campaign creation and simplify Search ads by combining your expertise with Google AI."

We saw a glimpse of this a month ago and also in early April but this version is much more advanced than what we saw.

This tool will use Google's large language models (LLM) and generative AI technologies to help create ads in Google Ads. This includes keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets for your campaign. The advertiser enters the landing page of the website, Google will then crawl it and the AI summarizes the response. There is a back-and-forth conversation where Google Ads will ask you questions and you can answer them so the AI can fine-tune the ad. You can, at any time, edit the ad and modify it, before you decide to publish the ads.

You can continue to prompt it to generate alternative ads as well.

Plus, Google said this aims to improve your ads' overall ad score so they perform better.

Here is how it looks:

Here is the headline creation part:

Here is the description creation part:

I did ask if there is a limit in the number of back and forth you can go with the questions in the tool and I was told no, by Brian Burdick, Senior Director, Search Ads Automation. So you can go on and on talking to the conversation experience ad creator. Although these things may change over time...

Automatically Created Assets

Then on the automatically created assets (ACA), which is not new, but being improved with AI. Google said ACA will use "generative AI to more effectively create and adapt Search ads based on the context of a query."

The example Google provided was a search for "skin care for dry sensitive skin." "AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as “Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin.” This helps you improve ad relevance while staying true to your brand," Google said.

Greg Finn does warn advertisers, "While this technology can greatly improve your ad’s relevancy, it might not be the best bet for highly regulated industries or brands with stringent compliance standards." "By giving up complete control to AI, Google will be the final say on what is displayed on your ads," he added.

Oh, I did ask if these AI-generated ads would be labeled as AI generated some how and the answer is not today but maybe in the future, who knows.

Up next, how the Google Ads will look in the new Google Search Generative Experience.

