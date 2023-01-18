Google Discontinues Google Posts Insights

Google Posts insights is no longer working, it has been discontinued according to the Google Business Profiles API documentation for the deprecation schedule.

Mike Blumenthal first posted this the other day on Twitter, he said "Post insights are history." "Google Business Profiles API deprecation schedule should be all the proof you need to realize that Post Insights are gone. As API goes so goes SMB prof interface. First photos, now Posts."

Here is what Posts insights looked like when Google reported on the data:

Here is what I see now:

Google explained then that your summary for insights shows your views, clicks, and percentage change using a rolling period. The rolling period is the last 7 or 28 days and can have a delay of up to 3 days. When looking at this summary of your Post Insights, you would see data from last week being compared with the previous week.

If any of the following occurs, your percentages wonâ€™t show in the summary:

Your posts received no views.

You don't have any posts.

Your percentage change is over 99.99%.

Here is what I see now for that Google Post:

Forum discussion at Twitter.