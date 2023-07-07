Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility Super Heated

I am really trying not to cover the Google search ranking volatility and not report on another Google search ranking update but today things got super heated again. And don't get me wrong, the Google search results have been very heated for over a month but today, things spiked above those new normal levels.

And I sit here, refreshing the "official" Google ranking updates page, expecting to see Google announce a new update but now, nothing since the April 2023 reviews update has been announced - yet.

Previous Recent Unconfirmed Updates

Just to catch you up, we last reported about an unconfirmed Google update around June 28th and 29th and then again June 23rd then on June 19th we reported about ongoing heated volatility with Google Search. We also reported on an update on June 14th, one around June 14th and ongoing, then June 6th then around May 22/23rd, then around May 17t, then on May 10th and the other around early May.

But again, the past couple of months have been of the charts. Let me share those charts.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what those tracking tools are showing over the past month or so, especially today's volatility (some charts I will update later today, as tools like RankRanger and Mozcast are not updated for today yet):

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

RankRanger:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

SEO Chatter

There has been a spike in chatter also amongst the SEO community both at WebmasterWorld and the comments here.

Here are some random quotes:

Wednesday's traffic almost came back to my new, lower level at 97% with today seemingly continuing in a similar way. July 2022 was my lowest traffic month of 2022 after a 17% drop from June, it will be interesting to see if July 2023 will achieve similar.

I have had better, higher and more consistent traffic since Monday, but it started dropping again last night...especially USA, AU, and CA traffic. Traffic to my home page suddenly dropped this week by 74% and then has stayed suppressed since then, but traffic to other pages has been much higher so it compensated. It seems that this is an endless merry-go-round of constantly assuring that some part of the site drops off a cliff, no matter how well it ranks.

And here we go again ... Yesterday I achieved 97.7% of my OLD average with good traffic all day UNTIL 23.00 and then it fell of the cliff edge until 07.00 this morning, we'll see how Friday goes however I doubt it will do much.

What Happen Dude. I Lost All of My Sites Traffic 3000 per day to 200 one of my site and other site ZERO Traffic

Seeing another possible updates already in my niche

Only 2 impression today, can't figure out where I went wrong , yet unconfirmed update it seems for now

Looks like another shake up is happening. Weird traffic patterns and massive fluctuations in impressions over the last 7 days. Looks like it’s getting some things right, and a heck of a lot wrong. I have a strong feeling another confirmed update will be announced in the next few days.

Something definitely happened again today... Like others reported, a huge drop in traffic AGAIN.

Anyone experiencing a sudden drop in traffic again?

SERP volatility heated again today 7th July

Are any of you seeing anything?

