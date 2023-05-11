Google Helpful Content System To Find Hidden Gems In Blogs & Forums In Future Update

Google also announced an upcoming update to the helpful content system (update) that will be released in the "coming months." This update will find content in hard-to-find places such as forum threads, blogs and other places to show more "hidden gems" in Google Search.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liasion, wrote on Twitter, "We're also improving how we rank results in Search overall. Helpful information can often live in unexpected or hard-to-find places: a comment in a forum thread, a post on a little-known blog, or an article with unique expertise on a topic. Our helpful content ranking system will soon show more of these “hidden gems” on Search, particularly when we think they’ll improve the results."

The blog post says this is coming in "the coming months." It also explains that Google is "improving how we rank results in Search overall, with a greater focus on content with unique expertise and experience."

Google added that it will "roll out an update to this system that more deeply understands content created from a personal or expert point of view, allowing us to rank more of this useful information on Search."

It goes on to say, "Helpful information can often live in unexpected or hard-to-find places: a comment in a forum thread, a post on a little-known blog, or an article with unique expertise on a topic." So maybe your comments below will be surfaced by this updated helpful content system?

The last helpful content update was the December 2022 helpful content update.

"Our helpful content ranking system will soon show more of these “hidden gems” on Search, particularly when we think they’ll improve the results," Google added. So your gems below may be rewarded by Google... Okay, we are we kidding. :P

Anyway, it is not live yet, but I am sure we will cover it when it does go live.

