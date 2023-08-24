Google Local Pack Map Auto Expand Is Now Live

Aug 24, 2023 • 7:34 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Robot Holding Map

Since April, Google has been testing a local pack in the search results that auto-expands the map section when you hover your mouse cursor over it. This now seems to be live or rolling out fully.

I can replicate it myself and so can Mike Blumenthal, Robert Spinrad and others I asked privately.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Local Pack Map Auto Expand

I am not sure if I like it, I prefer to click an icon to expand it manually but hey, Google tested it for a while and decided to roll it out - so they must like how it is performing...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

