Buckle Up: Google To Make Major Search Ranking Changes

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, spoke at BrightonSEO in San Diego on Friday and while most of what he said was "not new," he did say big changes are coming to search rankings. Sullivan told SEOs to "buckle up" because major changes are coming to the search rankings.

There were two posts on X that I found paraphrasing what Sullivan said:

One said, Sullivan said, "so much is coming to change ranking but doesn't want to say "buckle up" because if you are doing the right thing to help users then you should be ok."

Another one said, "buckle-up there are major changes coming to search ranking signals...

Here are those posts:

.@searchliaison says so much is coming to change ranking but doesn't want to say "buckle up" because if you are doing the right thing to help users then you should be ok. #brightonSEO â€” Danielle Rohe (@d4ni_s) November 10, 2023

.@searchliaison "buckle-up" there are major changes coming to search ranking signals...#BrightonSEO â€” Kristine (@schachin on Threads/Spoutible) ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@schachin) November 10, 2023

Danny Sullivan would not elaborate on what those changes were exactly...

