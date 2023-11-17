Bing May Now Use AI To Write Your Snippets With AI-Generated Captions

Bing announced this week that it may use AI to create your snippets. Bing is calling this "Generative AI Captions" and if Bing uses AI for your snippet, it will label it as such.

Bing will add the label when you click on the arrow down on any snippet, it will show next to the "cache" link if the snippet was generated using Generative AI Captions.

What AI-Generated Captions Look Like

This is what it looks like:

How AI Generated Captions Work

Bing explained it uses GPT-4, surprise surprise, to create these AI generated snippets. "By analyzing a search query, it extracts the most pertinent insights from web pages, and skillfully transforms them into highly relevant and easily digestible snippets," Bing wrote.

Bing said these snippets or "AI Generative Captions" are tailored to each unique search query and may generate different snippets for different queries. "Generative captions may not mirror the exact wording on the webpage, but Bing employs a myriad of signals and techniques to guarantee the quality and precision of the generated text," Bing added.

How To Stop AI-Generated Captions

Bing said you can block this from happening by using the same mechanisms it set up to block Bing Chat AI from using your content. Just use the NOCACHE or NOARCHIVE tags or MAXSNIPPET and NOSNIPPET metatags as specific here.

Forum discussion at X.