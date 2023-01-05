Report: Microsoft Bing To Add OpenAI's ChatGPT Feature

The Information reported the other day that Microsoft plans to add OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot feature within the next few months. Bing Search already has a chatbot but ChatGPT is way more advanced, and since Microsoft already invested $1 billion in the organization, why not use them?

There is a lot, I mean, a lot of buzz on this news, just see Techmeme. There is also a lot of buzz around ChatGPT, which we covered here a few times.

Personally, I don't think ChatGPT is a Google or search engine killer, as I wrote on Search Engine Land but it 100% has amazing use cases. I know a lot of schools and teachers are concerned about it. But to replace search completely, I don't think so.

And Google has pretty advanced AI, I think they can compete if necessary, despite all the code Red reports.

That being said, I think there are many good cases for ChatGPT to supplement search results and I am looking forward to see how Microsoft integrates it into Bing. Seems like we will see it pretty shortly.

Here is what the Bing chatbot looked like previously:

It will be interesting to see how much Microsoft does with it above and beyond what we are all thinking:

More about Bing ChatGPT: "If a user asked a question about the French Resistance during WW2, ChatGPT could suggest a related query about the Vichy France regime while explaining the relevance to the original query, even if the user didn’t mention those keywords." Mockup below :) pic.twitter.com/yen0M8h9DL — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 4, 2023

