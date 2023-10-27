Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed)

On the heels of the last unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update that touched down on October 25th, I am seeing signs of another tremor this morning - October 27th.

Again, this is an unconfirmed update, Google has not announced any official update. This would be the second tremor post the completion of the Google October 2023 core update and spam update.

I am seeing a spike in chatter within the SEO community and some of the tracking tools are starting to pick up on the volatility within the Google search results rankings.

Tracking Tools On October 27, 2023 Unconfirmed Google Update

Here is what the automated tracking tools show for October 27, 2023 unconfirmed Google update over the two-week or so period.

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SimilarWeb:

SERPstat:

Wincher:

SEO Community Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter within the SEO community from WebmasterWorld and the comments here:

Very slow today...

Yes, traffic dropped at 9am sharp until about 2pm, then again at 4pm. Search is down 8% today but traffic from many countries dropped much more: USA -10%, UK -17%, CA -30%, UAE -34%...and oddly traffic from India has been way down for more than a week now.

Something is definitely happening again. For the past 24 hours, I'm seeing more authority sites ranking for keywords very irrelevantly. It is more drastic than the past few days.

I've noticed that my rankings in general are slowly being picked away at by this update. Rather than decimating everything or targeting certain pages for big drops, it's like 50% of my pages have dropped by 1 spot or so. It doesn't matter so much for those pages languishing on page 2 and beyond, but a #1 to #2 can be pretty impactful.

My Site gets crushed more and more. 3 Years of work. Writing over 200 well researched Articles. Just to get outranked by some Authority Sites with bad posts

This is brutal and soul crushing. Major shift in rankings again and again I see Reddit and YT getting boost and top spots in SERPs

It really hurts to see your content being outranked by a spam site, which was nowhere in the search before these fraud updates, now getting millions, and the original content is demoted.

Those are just some of the early comments.

Are you seeing any movement this morning?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.