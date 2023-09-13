Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Tremors Around September 12th

I am seeing some early signs of maybe the first set of tremors post the Google August 2023 core update, which completed rolling out on September 7th. The new tremors seemed to have started yesterday morning and seem to be continuing throughout today.

I am seeing SEO chatter, where SEOs start to talk about ranking fluctuations in the forums, starting yesterday morning and continuing throughout the day. I also noticed that some of the automated Google tracking tools are picking up on the changes. Yeah, volatility is the norm now with Google Search, but when you align the trackers to the SEO chatter, normally that means something is up with the ranking algorithm.

It is common to see minor ranking adjustments or "tremors" after the confirmed Google algorithm updates are pushed out - so maybe this is that?

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter I spotted on Twitter and on WebmasterWorld and in the comments area on this site related to the new volatility with the Google search results:

Huge drop today...

Same for me today.

On my page its Google discover, its since the update very very Low...

Today + 2000 keywords but - 8% of traffic. Mah

10,000 keywords and currently -35% of traffic. I win.. There is definitely no way these clowns are done with their never ending update. Too much fluctuation. AGAIN. Every single update my site is hit with a downward spiral.

Knew they had not finished messing around. Oh it's finished now, yeah right! Finished yesterday on -20%. Definitely smells more of Google.

I think either the update is continuing or another one started straight away. We have nose dived since the update finished? Traffic way up, Conversions have flatlined since the day the supposedly update finished.

There is something running as the traffic is now all over the place. Right after this post of Barry there was a drop like a stone. Now as I type it is coming back but very erratic. Also Google analytics has been a mess since they changed over. 18 hour delays for us now to see the stats. Hopefully this mess will end this year as its been 4 years of crap.

something is definitely not right.

Has it finished still seems very choppy out there....

So if this is Google messing around, which it likely is. Then this means that their 'so called update' has last over a month. Longer than their proposed 2 weeks. I say this because before I joined this glitched messageboard/forum I remember losing 15% traffic. Done research and noticed I was not alone. A few days later G announced the update and now we are still going through it. Its mental. I'll admit I haven't been blogging for long but it all feels like a joke. Today, like those above me, I am once again suffering a loss of traffic. It continues in the usual downhill trend. I'm beginning to wonder if this is related to their court case, hmm..

Something is happening, @rustybrick. Unconfirmed update? Rankings are down 7% today. — Madhsudhan Khemchandani (@madhsudhank) September 13, 2023

That is just some of the early chatter.

Google Search Rank Tracking Tools

Here is what the tools are showing, not all are updated for today, so I may update them again later on in the day:

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

RankRanger:

SERPstat:

Wincher:

SERPwoo:

Have any of you noticed ranking changes in the past 24 hours or so?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.