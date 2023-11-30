Google Search Ranking Volatility - Is It The End Of Reviews Update?

I am seeing some signs of some big Google Search ranking volatility and shuffling today. The November core update just finished, so Google would say it is not the core update but the November reviews update is still rolling out. Or maybe this new ranking volatility is unrelated to any confirmed update - I don't know.

Many of the tracking tools spike this morning, which means they are seeing some big ranking volatility this morning. I am also seeing some increased chatter within the SEO community but it is early, so it is limited.

Let's start with the tools today.

Google Search Volatility Tracking Tools

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO (seems stalled):

Accuranker:

Mozcast (normally updates later today):

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Wincher:

So most of the tools are showing big changes in the Google Search results.

SEO Chatter

Here is the chatter I am seeing within the SEO community from this site and WebmasterWorld:

Very slow today...

Some wild Ride traffic-wise started the last hours. I am getting bursts of traffic for a short period of time that makes the gained traffic while the core update is running return again. Appears like a fight of Google core algorithm and other ongoing algorithms is going on and from time to time, some algorithm fires and activates and takes over and returns the traffic, while other times, another algorithm takes control and smashes the traffic back to low and renders the Google core algorithm useless. It's heavy volatile.

and just as the update finished, the results are shuffled again. It's so disgusting at this point.

I feel like the "December" update has already begun...

Our UK traffic and conversions plummeted within hours of the update finishing.

Yeah we took a big downturn last week, but thought it was Google Manipulation for Black Friday. But since the update finished, it feels like our sites are offline, especially today.

What are you all seeing?

Is this the end of the reviews update or something new?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.