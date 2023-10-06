Google October 2023 Core Update Rolling Out

Oct 6, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (20) by | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google October Core Update

Google is now also rolling out the October 2023 core update. This is happening while Google is rolling out the October 2023 spam update and only weeks after Google finished rolling out the August 2023 core update. Also, this is weeks after the September helpful content update. Got all of that?

The new Google October 2023 core update started to roll out yesterday, October 5th, at 11:54 am ET. Like most Google updates, it can take about two weeks to roll out. This is the third core update of the 2023 year, and the seventh official Google algorithm update of the 2023 year.

Google wrote it, "Released the October 2023 core update. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete." Here is the tweet with the announcement:

Google did not announce anything new specific to this update. But John Mueller of Google did say it is a "new core update" - whatever that means:

Oh and I did ask:

Google October 2023 Core Update Quick Facts:

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

  • Name: Google October 2023 Broad Core Update
  • Launched: October 5, 2023 at around 12 pm ET
  • Rollout: It will take about one to two weeks to roll out
  • Targets: It looks at all types of content
  • Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
  • Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
  • Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update but so far, this seems to be a typical core update that reaches wide and the impact is fast.
  • Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
  • Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
  • Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google did confirm that this new update is global for all languages, like the previous core updates.

Recent Google Search Updates

As I said above, Google has been busy with pushing out search updates. Google is currently rolling out the October 2023 spam update.

We had an unconfirmed update that felt big, around October 1st. Google did not confirm this update, but some are speculating it is either a tremor from the helpful content update or an early spam update consequence.

The September 2023 Google helpful content update started on September 14th and finished rolling out on September 28th.

And it was only 6 weeks ago when Google started to roll out the August 2023 core update. That update started on August 22nd and was completed on September 7th, only four weeks ago.

Plus, to add to all of this, Google had a massive indexing issue last night. Good luck debugging and analyzing all of this at the same time.

If you ask Google, they will be like, and you shouldn't be confused because spam updates only impact spam, and core updates impact everything. But trust me, these overlapping updates will confuse everyone in the SEO space.

Yep, John Mueller from Google...

And Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liason, said on X, "Normally, we do try to keep updates like these apart, but it's not always possible. But anyone trying to understand changes, it's pretty straight-forward. If you don't spam, and see changes, then it might be the core update. If you do spam and see changes, it's probably the spam update. In particular, We released a spam update yesterday. Sites that don't spam shouldn't see changes because of this. Learn more about spam updates here. Today we released a core update. That's different from a spam update. It's a general improvement in how we rank. Many sites will see no changes because of this, and it has nothing to do with spam. This explains more about core updates.

For many, in my opinion, it won't be as clear as spam or not spam.

But as John said, while the impact can be really severe and impactful and immediate, your fixes will take time over the course of months. So no need to rush to do something now, you can make a plan and act on that plan over months. There is no quick fix.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

SEO Chatter On October 2023 Core Update

It is hard to isolate chatter related to ranking changes related to the spam update, October 1st unconfirmed update versus this October 2023 core update. Most of the chatter, early on at least, is related to why there are so many updates now.

I am embedded "tweets" or whatever you call them now and also quotes from comments here and on WebmasterWorld.

If you can believe it, the October Core Update has now started.

They should call it " We got caught update" any other names? lets have fun with this. it is too depressing here.

I'm about to have a mental breakdown, I can't stand these updates anymore, can't test S#&!, serps make no sense...

Its better both updates to be at the same time, it may cause major changes...

I guess with all the complaints and bad publicity Google received for the HCU... They're trying to fix it up, huh?

It already looks like big further traffic drops are already happening.

I can't embed the thousands and thousands of replies but it is insane!

Google Tracking Tools On October 2023 Core Update:

Here is what the tools are showing so far. Again, if this is related to the spam update, October 1st update or this new core update - that is anyone's guess.

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

RankRanger:

SERPstat:

Wincher:

SERPwoo:

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at X, Black Hat World and WebmasterWorld.

