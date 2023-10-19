Google Search Stop Showing Even Rich Results - Bug?

Google seems to have stopped showing rich results for event markup in the Google search results. The event lists are no longer showing up event URLs in the Google search result snippet.

This was first spotted by Christian Kunz who posted about this both on X and Mastodon and then wrote it up on his German SEO blog.

For example, this snippet generally had events listed as rich results below the snippet.

Here is a before screenshot:

Here is what those snippets look like now:

To be fair, the rich result test shows that there are a lot of errors for the event markup on those URLs.

Semrush shows event rich results being almost not existant for a while:

It is unclear if this is a bug. John Mueller from Google replied for more details on Mastodon but I have not heard any more from Google on this.

This is not to be confused by Google events box, that is something different.

Have any of you noticed this with your event sites?

@rustybrick they're certainly gone. I've reported this since Sep 29https://t.co/YiJdNmHJeq — Nikos Aggelidakis (@nick_agel) October 19, 2023

Forum discussion at X and Mastodon.