Bing Search Showing Recent Bing Chat Topics

Bing Search now displays a section named "recent chat topics" for some searchers who have recently used Bing Chat. The area is added at the top of the search results page; it is titled "recent chat topics" and shows a Bing icon with the query in a bubble.

Here is a screenshot of this feature captured by Wladimir Kirianov and posted on X - here is that screenshot (click to enlarge):

We have seen other forms of Bing Chat promotions within Bing Search but this seems more of a search feature rather than a promotion.

