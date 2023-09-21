Bing Search Showing Recent Bing Chat Topics

Sep 21, 2023
Bing Robots Talking

Bing Search now displays a section named "recent chat topics" for some searchers who have recently used Bing Chat. The area is added at the top of the search results page; it is titled "recent chat topics" and shows a Bing icon with the query in a bubble.

Here is a screenshot of this feature captured by Wladimir Kirianov and posted on X - here is that screenshot (click to enlarge):

Bing Search Recent Chat Topics

We have seen other forms of Bing Chat promotions within Bing Search but this seems more of a search feature rather than a promotion.

Forum discussion at X.

