Google Search Console Redesigns Page Experience Overview Screen

Google seems to have redesigned the page experience overview report within Google Search Console. The overview screen now looks more like a basic informational screen with a lot less data on it than the original version. This is part of the page experience report changes that we were expecting.

Here is a screenshot of the new page experience overview page:

Compare that to what it looked like a few months ago:

On the new overview page for the page experience report it says, "Google’s core ranking systems look to reward content that provides a good page experience. Search Console has reports for two aspects you may wish to consider: Core Web Vitals and HTTPS. However, page experience involves more than just these two aspects." "Other aspects of page experience: Good page experience focuses on many different aspects, not just one or two. Understand how to check if you’re providing an overall great page experience."

It is not a big change but it does look different.

I believe the reports you click into are unchanged...

Forum discussion at X and hat tip to @Bhaskar_Digital.

Update: A few hours later, Google posted about this change:

The Search Console Page Experience report is evolving to help site owners consider page experience more holistically as part of the content creation process. Read more at https://t.co/tniBfqsJca pic.twitter.com/KWXH1ibQGY — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 8, 2023

Google added, "Update on November 8, 2023: We're also retiring the Good page experience search appearance filter from the Performance report, as page experience has evolved to include more aspects than just Core Web Vitals and HTTPS. To allow time for adjusting your API calls, support for this search appearance filter in the Search Console API will be removed in 180 days."