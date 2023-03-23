Google Search Console Adds If embedURL Page Uses indexifembedded

Google Search Console's URL Inspection tool can now report if the embedURL page for a video uses the newish indexifembedded robots tag. The indexifembedded tells Google if Google is allowed to index the content of a page if it's embedded in another page through iframes or similar HTML tags, in spite of a noindex rule.

This was spotted by Jon Henshaw and posted on LinkedIn. He explained that he requested that Google add to the URL Inspection Tool to show if "indexifembedded" is being used, "and through the stars and moons aligning and perhaps other miracles, they told me they added it today," he said.

Here is his screenshot:

You can see in the "indexing allowed" section it says "No: 'noindex' detected in 'robots' meta tag, 'indexifembdedded' detected in 'robots' meta tag."

Jon explained what this means:

If you use YouTube and make your video Unlisted, and then embed the video on your site, Google won't index it. Why? Because they add a "noindex" directive to the page that serves the video on your page. Bummer! However, if you use Vimeo, make your video Unlisted, and then embed it on your site, Google can still index it! Why? Because unlike YouTube, Vimeo adds "noindex" *and* a special directive created by Google called "indexifembedded." That tells Google to index the video on any page that has an iframe embedded video. Coupled with Vimeo automatically generating and inserting VideoObject Schema structured data for all embedded videos (including Unlisted videos), businesses now have the best chance they've ever had to get their pages to rank for videos instead of competing with their video hosting provider.

Jon knows this because well, he is the Senior Director, SEO at Vimeo, and Vimeo is a massive video site.

