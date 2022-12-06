Google Keyword Planner Organize Keywords Into Ad Groups Officially Live In English

Back in August that Google added a new feature to the Keyword Planner tool to organize keywords into ad groups. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said last Friday (yes, months later) that this feature is now officially live for all English users.

Ginny wrote on Twitter that the "New Keyword Planner feature automatically organizes new keywords into ad groups: (1) It looks at how your KWs are organized by ad group in relevant campaigns and (2) you can review, adjust, download, and apply the suggestions." She said this has officially "now launched in English" with "more languages to come."

Here is what it looked like back in August:

Forum discussion at Twitter.