Google Ads Looking To Surface More Search Term Data

Apr 19, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Presenting Chart Under Water Google Logo

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison, said on Twitter that there is "ongoing work to surface search term data in privacy-preserving ways." This also includes bringing "more functionality to search terms Insights," Ginny added.

Here is that tweet:

For some history, Google hide search term data back in September 2020 and then a year after that in September 2021 Google added 6.5X more data back. Then a few months later, Google removed more data for privacy reasons.

So stay tuned, as Ginny said...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

