Google Ads Looking To Surface More Search Term Data

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison, said on Twitter that there is "ongoing work to surface search term data in privacy-preserving ways." This also includes bringing "more functionality to search terms Insights," Ginny added.

Here is that tweet:

The changes to the search term report privacy thresholds wonâ€™t be changing, but there's ongoing work to surface search term data in privacy-preserving ways and bring more functionality to search terms Insights. Stay tuned for updates. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 14, 2023

For some history, Google hide search term data back in September 2020 and then a year after that in September 2021 Google added 6.5X more data back. Then a few months later, Google removed more data for privacy reasons.

So stay tuned, as Ginny said...

