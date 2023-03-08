Google Ads Performance Max For Travel Goals Available Globally Soon

Google Ads announced that Performance Max for travel goals will be available globally over the next few weeks. Performance Max for travel goals helps hotels create ads in multiple formats and in one campaign reach more travelers across Google properties.

During campaign setup with Performance Max for travel goals, advertisers can select their hotel properties from a map using our hotel picker tool. A single campaign can support up to a hundred hotel properties with different locations, images, and messages, Google said.

Plus, Google tracks and shares campaign performance for each location separately so you can see which one is working or not working. Advertisers can also easily view traffic by hotel property to better understand demand across different locations.

Here is the hotel picker tool:

Here is the report to show you by hotel and property, each metric:

This was previously announced last year but now will be fully live for all in the upcoming weeks. More on PMax for travel goals

Forum discussion at Twitter.