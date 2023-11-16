Bing Chat Now Named Copilot

Nov 16, 2023
Copilot Logo

Microsoft has rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot. "Beginning today, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are becoming Copilot, with commercial data protection enforced when any eligible user is signed in with Microsoft Entra ID," they wrote yesterday.

Here is what the Bing Chat interface looks like with the Bing logo and the blue theme:

Bing Chat Screen

Here is the rebranded Copilot interface with the Copilot logo and the lighter white theme:

Copilot Screen

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft wrote on X, "Since launching Bing Chat, Iâ€™m pleased to share that there have been more than 1 billion prompts. As we work to simplify the user experience across Microsoft products and services, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise will now simply become Copilot."

You can access Copilot directly at copilot.microsoft.com.

Jordi Ribas told me that chat.bing.com will continue to point to the chat mode of Bing. "Microsoft will soon converge the UX and branding of it to Copilot," he added.

