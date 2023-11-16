Bing Chat Now Named Copilot

Microsoft has rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot. "Beginning today, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are becoming Copilot, with commercial data protection enforced when any eligible user is signed in with Microsoft Entra ID," they wrote yesterday.

Here is what the Bing Chat interface looks like with the Bing logo and the blue theme:

Here is the rebranded Copilot interface with the Copilot logo and the lighter white theme:

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft wrote on X, "Since launching Bing Chat, Iâ€™m pleased to share that there have been more than 1 billion prompts. As we work to simplify the user experience across Microsoft products and services, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise will now simply become Copilot."

You can access Copilot directly at copilot.microsoft.com.

Jordi Ribas told me that chat.bing.com will continue to point to the chat mode of Bing. "Microsoft will soon converge the UX and branding of it to Copilot," he added.

Thanks Barry, https://t.co/SVB8JJHeeO will continue to point to the chat mode of Bing. We will soon converge the UX and branding of it to Copilot. â€” Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) November 16, 2023

