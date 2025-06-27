Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2025

Jun 27, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's head of search, Liz Reid, spoke about ads and SEO with AI Search. Google is testing site names in AI Overviews. Google launches "preferred sources" for Top Stories in Search in Labs. Google Ads has updated its preview tool. Google launched Offerwall to publishers. Google and Bing tests bolding on hover. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - a great place to catch up on the weeks news.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Where The Google Core Updates, Web Is Thriving & AI Index Freshness
    Another week and more Google search ranking volatility hits, this time on June 25 and June 26. Google promised more core updates, more often, but that did not happen. Google's Nick Fox says he questions the AI Overview click studies and says the web is thriving...
  • Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names
    Google is testing adding the site name next to the link icons in the AI Overviews within Google Search. This makes it much more likely for searchers to click on the links and click over to the source of the information.
  • Head Of Google Search, Liz Reid, On Ads & SEO With AI Search
    Liz Reid, the head of Google Search, spoke with Reed Albergotti of Semafor, on Google's push towards AI Search. The interview was conducted weeks ago at Google I/O but was just published this week. It is worth a read but I wanted to highlight the SEO comments and ads comments in that article.
  • Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Labs Feature Can Be Big For Publishers
    Google Search is testing yet another way to indicate to Google that you prefer specific sources, news sources, and publications, so that Google can show you fresh content from those sources. It is a Search Labs feature called "Preferred Sources" and is available for English in the US and India.
  • Google Offerwall Out Of Beta
    After over a year of being in beta, Google has announced the launch of Offerwall. "Offerwall messages allow your site visitors to choose alternative ways to support your site and gain access to your content, such as viewing a rewarded ad or paying a fee," Google wrote.
  • Google Ads Ad Preview Tool Update
    Google seems to be rolling out an update to its Ad Preview tool within Google Ads. The ad preview tool also shows a preview of a Google search result page for a specific term. This helps you view which ads and assets are appearing for your keyword, Google explained.
  • Google & Bing Testing Bolding Snippets On Hover
    Both Google and Microsoft Bing are testing hover effects that will bold elements of the search results. Google is testing bolding the description of the snippet and Bing is testing bolding the title of the snippet.
  • Google Korea Box Logo Wall
    I am not sure how to describe this Google signage, but it is at the Google office in Korea. The wall has these box pattern with the Google logo illuminated in front of it.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2025

Jun 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names

Jun 27, 2025 - 8:10 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Where The Google Core Updates, Web Is Thriving & AI Index Freshness

Jun 27, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Head Of Google Search, Liz Reid, On Ads & SEO With AI Search

Jun 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Offerwall Out Of Beta

Jun 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Labs Feature Can Be Big For Publishers

Jun 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Tests Showing Site Names

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.