Daily Search Forum Recap: June 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's head of search, Liz Reid, spoke about ads and SEO with AI Search. Google is testing site names in AI Overviews. Google launches "preferred sources" for Top Stories in Search in Labs. Google Ads has updated its preview tool. Google launched Offerwall to publishers. Google and Bing tests bolding on hover. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - a great place to catch up on the weeks news.

