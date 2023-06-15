Finally: Google AdSense Integrates With Google Analytics 4

After many promises and just two weeks before the Google Analytics 4 deadline, AdSense now links and integrates directly with GA4. You can finally link your AdSense earnings data with your Google Analytics 4 profiles.

Google announced, "Users may now establish links between Google Analytics 4 properties and AdSense accounts."

"When you link your AdSense account to a Google Analytics 4 property, your AdSense data from that account becomes available in GA4 reports and explorations," Google added. "By combining AdSense data with other website metrics, such as traffic sources and user behavior, you can gain deeper insights and identify patterns that can help you to optimize your ad revenue," they explained.

Here is the technical documentation on how to link GA4 and AdSense.

The GA4 integration with Google AdSense relies on several key processes, including shared IDs, automatically collected events, and data joining. For AdSense integration to work effectively, GA4 and AdSense tags communicate with each other using shared IDs to match each ad impression with its corresponding GA4 event. GA4 and AdSense use tags within each web page to generate a unique ID for each event or ad impression. In web properties this is called the query_id. Inter-tag communication ensures that logged IDs are the same between GA4 and AdSense for a single event and its corresponding ad impression. Inter-tag communication takes place synchronously as events are sent and ads are served. IDs that are logged when AdSense and GA4 are not linked or when either system is unavailable will not be shared in this integration.

Here are the steps:

Sign in to your AdSense account. Click Account Access and authorization Google Analytics integration. The "Manage your Google Analytics links" page opens. Here you can: View your Analytics links.

Create new links.

Delete existing links. Click +New Link. Select the property that you want to link from the list. Click Create link. Your property is now linked to AdSense. Note that it may take up to 24 hours for your Google Analytics account to start showing data.

Once you’ve set up the AdSense reporting integration, you should be able to see your AdSense data in GA4. Your AdSense revenue data will be available in the Monetization > Publisher ads reports and the Explorations main menu in your Google Analytics 4 property.

