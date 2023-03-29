Google Search Console Bulk Data Export Now Supports Multiple Properties

Several weeks ago, Google enabled the ability to export your Google Search Console data in bulk, automatically, to Google's BigQuery. Now, Google announced that you can do this across multiple properties in Google Search Console into a single Google Cloud project.

Google said on Twitter, "Following feedback from the community, today we're updating bulk data exports to allow multiple GSC properties to export to one Cloud project. To do so, you need to customize your dataset name when setting up your export to have a unique dataset name for each export."

Here are those tweets:

As a reminder, you can initiate a daily export of all your Google Search Console property performance data to BigQuery using this new feature. This is a daily export and includes all the daily data used by Google Search Console to generate the Search Console performance reports you see in the web interface. The data is exported to Google BigQuery, where you can run SQL queries for advanced data mining and other data analytics.

Google said that this feature is useful for large sites with many brand or other unusual queries that are beyond the 50,000 daily row limit of the API, and performance data for large sites, which can reach gigabytes within months.

