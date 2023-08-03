Google Business Profile Tests Generative AI To Help Owners Write Business Descriptions

Google Business Profiles is testing using generative AI to help business owners write descriptions about their businesses. When you edit your business profile in Google, and then edit your business description, Google is showing some owners a AI-powered business description.

This was first spotted by Will Scott who shared these screenshots with me on Twitter - I cannot replicate this but Will promised me an extension or tool is not causing this. In fact, in one of the screenshots, in the footer, it reads, "This is a creative writing aid. Suggestions may not be factual and should be reviewed for accuracy. Learn more about creating AI-powered business descriptions."

First it asks you if you want to "suggest description":

Then it suggests one, which you can select to use:

The "learn more" link takes you over here but I see nothing about AI in that document. But there is this other help document that explains more:

You can quickly create an engaging, AI-powered description for your business. The business description section of your Google Business Profile helps potential customers learn more about your business, including products or services you offer and what makes your business unique. If you already have a business description, you can still use AI to suggest a new description based on info from your business website and Business Profile. You can review and edit the suggested description.

It also lists these tips for using AI for business descriptions:

Ensure your Business Profile is up to date - this feature uses info from your Business Profile to suggest a description of your business. Update your Business Profile to include your latest info for better suggestions.

- this feature uses info from your Business Profile to suggest a description of your business. Update your Business Profile to include your latest info for better suggestions. Add more details about your business - you can add details about your business to the description field and AI will use this info when it generates a suggestion. For example, you can write your own description and use this tool to offer suggestions to improve it.

- you can add details about your business to the description field and AI will use this info when it generates a suggestion. For example, you can write your own description and use this tool to offer suggestions to improve it. Review for accuracy - this tool can help you save time and write a description for you, but you should review it for accuracy before you update the description for your Business Profile.

There are more details in that help document.

Again, I do not see this but Will is - do you?

And one from a client just to prove it's not a fluke @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/zG5Fnu9cBa — Will Scott (@w2scott) August 2, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.