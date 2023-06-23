Google Search Ranking Volatility Exploding Today - Where Is The Confirmed Algorithm Update?

So it's been well over a week of incredible volatility within the Google search results. Pages have been bouncing all over the place, rankings are jumping and then last night and today we are seeing even hotter temperatures from the Google tracking tools and more chatter from within the SEO industry. Everyone is asking, where is the confirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update from Google...

Just when you thought it couldn't get any hotter or any more volatile, it did.

As a reminder, on Monday we reported about ongoing heated volatility with Google Search. We also reported on an update on June 14th, one around June 14th and ongoing, then June 6th then around May 22/23rd, then around May 17t, then on May 10th and the other around early May.

It has been a wild time for unconfirmed updates but the last confirmed update was the April 2023 reviews update.

Google Tracking Tools

The tools have been heated for weeks, but look at how some have spiked today.

Semrush:

SERPmetrics:

RankRanger:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SEO Chatter

The chatter also picked up on the past 24-hours, especially more in the black hat space but also in the white what space of SEO. Here are some quotes from WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World and the comments on this site.

It's happening again today

Why don't they get done with it. One day you have 100 visitors, the next day it drops to 30. The following day it spikes to 200. This is hell.

Mine is down too, wondering what's going on. Google knows how to spoil everything in a minute.

Big drop today coinciding with Semrush sensor spike.

I was just checking and my June USA traffic is 72% of its long-term average plus for my top 10 most visited countries only 4 are from the "West" whereas my long-term data shows 6 from the "West".

The gap between clicks and impressions keeps growing...more than three months now with declining clicks. Impressions have also dropped recently, but not nearly as much.

Same here too. Not a positive sign, in fact getting worse!

🧐🧐 I noticed many of my keywords highly fluctuated and ranking and traffic dropped.



Is there another G - unconfirmed ranking update? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/0jRyOAKQsY — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 23, 2023

looks like something might be going on, Maybe #Glastonbury23 might be shaking things up I'm going to call it the #GlastonburyUpdate 😂🤣 what do you think @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/U9TPjgH17l — Paul (@_PaulLovell) June 23, 2023

E.g. 2 of the sites provide reviews/recommendations content, & the third is an e-comm retailer that could rank for similar queries. Notice the drop w/the 5/11 update & recovery w/early June volatility (~6/5). Big drops for each site. Are we nearing a big update? Stay tuned: pic.twitter.com/V8uJfiGTcy — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 23, 2023

Something has been cooking for a while and now someone just cranked up the heat even more.

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.