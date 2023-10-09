Google Search Generative Experience Lite Version Test

Google is testing a lightweight version of the Search Generative Experience. This version shows a more subtle AI-generated answer box, without all the color and with just a few lines, which you can then expand to see more.

Glenn Gabe spotted this over the weekend and posted some examples on X. Glenn wrote, "SGE continues to evolve. I'm now seeing what I'm calling "SGE lite" in the SERPs. SGE doesn't trigger a large block by default anymore... it's now much smaller with a large "Show more" button. Again, IMO SGE will not roll out unless it's revenue-neutral or positive..."

Here is a screenshot:

Compare that to what I see for this query:

I think I prefer the lite version over the original version for the Google Search layout and interface. Which do you prefer?

Here are more screenshots:

