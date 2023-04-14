Google Removes Video Thumbnails In Search Results When Video Is Not Main Content

Apr 14, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google announced it will remove the video thumbnail image from the search results snippet when that video is not the main content of the page. Google said this change will impact search appearance reported metrics for videos in the performance report in Google Search Console.

Here is the change:

Google said the "video thumbnails only appear next to Google search results when the video is the main content of a page." "This will make it easier for users to understand what to expect when they visit a page," Google added.

Google posted in the Search Console data anomalies page, "Google now only shows video thumbnails next to Google search results when the video is the main content of the page. You may see a change in search appearance reported metrics for videos in the performance report, video indexing report, and video enhancement report. Read more about the change in the blog post."

Do you see the change yet? Glenn Gabe did not as of yesterday:

Looks like this kicked in a bit later:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

