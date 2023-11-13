Google Showing More FAQ Rich Results By Tweaking Which Sites Can Show Them?

Over the weekend I saw two SEOs notice that Google is showing FAQ-rich results more often since it recently announced it would only show these FAQ-rich results for the most authoritative sites. The weird part, I tried to replicate it and I am not able to see FAQ rich results for these queries and sites.
This makes me feel like this is a bug but who knows.
The drop off around on September 13th but now I am seeing them return:
Karthikeyan Maruthai noticed this over the weekend and posted this screenshot on X of a site showing these FAQ rich results - again, I do not see them:
Weird. Not seeing that pic.twitter.com/e2SIO2RG6qâ€” Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) November 13, 2023
Brodie Clark posted this morning on X noticing a return as well via Google Search Console and some more screenshots of the SERPS (again, I tried those queries and they do not show up for me):
Welcome back... FAQ rich results?â€” Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 13, 2023
I'm seeing FAQ rich results return for a bunch of GSC properties across both mobile and desktop.
The expectation was that they would be gone for good for most sites, aside from well-known, authoritative government and health websites.
Theâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Z7g8dpvqkd
I wonder if Google is testing something, if there is a bug, or maybe the November 2023 Reviews update triggered something? I do not know.
