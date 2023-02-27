Bing AI Chat Now Tests Response Tones: Precise, Balanced & Creative

Microsoft Bing is testing a feature to set the tone you get from Bing AI Chat. You can select precise, balanced and creative tones.

I personally do not see it yet, but Mike Davidson from Microsoft posted about it on Twitter and wrote, "We’ve been hard at work tweaking dials so you can chat with the new Bing however you’d like. Starting today, some users will see the ability to choose a style that is more Precise, Balanced, or Creative."

I do not see it yet, but I know the initial rollout of this was delayed at least a day. Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin posted later on Twitter a response saying "Starting tomorrow, actually - a last minute blocking bug was found."

Here is a screenshot of how to set the tone of the Bing AI Chat:

What else did Bing AI Chat launch? Well, increased limits, expanded the preview to more folks and some other optimizations:

Let's start unpacking the jumbo set of Bing Chat updates that started rolling out today and will continue for the next 2-3 days:

- A new daily limit of 100 is in. Enjoy!

- SERP queries no longer count towards the Chat limit. Query away!

- Edge Sidebar limits are fixed — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 24, 2023

And it is a prerequisite for the much-awaited "Prompt v96" (we iterated on prompts a lot :-) ). V96 is bringing changes in the tone of voice and relaxes some constraints. It is a pre-requisite for increasing the number-of-turns limit and should roll out today or tomorrow. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 24, 2023

More on "tagging."

Allows the model to disambiguate between different parts of the context: what is a prompt, what are Search results, what user said, what it said previously. The issue with the old system was, the model sometimes confused what it said and what the user said after multiple turns. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 24, 2023

And to more users:

We set a record for waitlist approvals yesterday. Going for a new record today. — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) February 25, 2023

Also, Bing said the majority of people are using Bing AI chat for search over chat.

Majority are using it for Search vs Chat right now. — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 26, 2023

Those are the big updates from Microsoft Bing on the new AI chat over the past several days or so.

Update: This is not launching today, but in the upcoming next few days: