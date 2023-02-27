Bing AI Chat Now Tests Response Tones: Precise, Balanced & Creative

Feb 27, 2023
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Bing is testing a feature to set the tone you get from Bing AI Chat. You can select precise, balanced and creative tones.

I personally do not see it yet, but Mike Davidson from Microsoft posted about it on Twitter and wrote, "We’ve been hard at work tweaking dials so you can chat with the new Bing however you’d like. Starting today, some users will see the ability to choose a style that is more Precise, Balanced, or Creative."

I do not see it yet, but I know the initial rollout of this was delayed at least a day. Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin posted later on Twitter a response saying "Starting tomorrow, actually - a last minute blocking bug was found."

Here is a screenshot of how to set the tone of the Bing AI Chat:

What else did Bing AI Chat launch? Well, increased limits, expanded the preview to more folks and some other optimizations:

More on "tagging."

And to more users:

Also, Bing said the majority of people are using Bing AI chat for search over chat.

Those are the big updates from Microsoft Bing on the new AI chat over the past several days or so.

Update: This is not launching today, but in the upcoming next few days:

