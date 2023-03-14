Google Updates AdsBot Mobile Web Android User Agent

Google has updated the user agent for the AdsBot Mobile Web Android crawler. If you hard-coded this bot for any purposes on your site, you will want to update your code.

The new user agent for AdsBot Mobile Web Android is:

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; Nexus 5X Build/MMB29P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/W.X.Y.Z Mobile Safari/537.36 (compatible; AdsBot-Google-Mobile; +http://www.google.com/mobile/adsbot.html)

The old user agent was:

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.0; SM-G920A) AppleWebKit (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome Mobile Safari (compatible; AdsBot-Google-Mobile; +http://www.google.com/mobile/adsbot.html)

