Google Ads is experiencing some technical difficulties, although their ad status dashboard indicates that all is currently fine.

The issue is somewhat significant in that even Microsoft Advertising is warning that you should manually update your Microsoft Ads account instead of using the Google Import when the Google APIs are having issues.

Fred Vallaeys, Former Google Adwords Evangelist and now Founder of Optmyzr, wrote about the issue this morning on X saying, "The Google Ads API is not working reliably at the moment and this impacts automations in all tools. Please monitor your accounts closely today."

Santosh replied on X saying, "Not just the API, the Google Ads interface is going blank as well."

Not just the API, the Google Ads interface is going blank as well. — Santosh | Google Ads (@GuidedPPC) June 29, 2025

The funny thing is that Microsoft chimed in on this Google issue. Navah Hopkins is the new Microsoft Ads Liaison wrote on X:

Just a note that if you're running Microsoft Advertising Google Imports, they would be impacted by the Google Ads API outage. Consider making manual updates to your Microsoft advertising accounts and do not start any new Google Imports till this is resolved.

Just a note that if you're running @MSFTAdvertising Google Imports, they would be impacted by the #GoogleAds API outage. Consider making manual updates to your Microsoft advertising accounts and do not start any new Google Imports till this is resolved. #ppc #ppcchat — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) June 29, 2025

I am not seeing a huge number of complaints this morning but it is early Sunday and I am not sure how many PPCers are working this morning.

Again, we have not heard from Google Ads on this issue yet.

Forum discussion at X.

Updates: Two updates for you:

Update: we’ve detected No API errors in the past 45 minutes. Optmyzr is automatically resolving automations that previously failed with the Google API. — Frederick Vallaeys (@siliconvallaeys) June 29, 2025