Google Perspectives, About This Author & More Goes Live

Google has launched the new perspectives feature, added an "about this author" section, globally rolled out "about this result" and made it easier to access "about this page" in the Google Search bar and search results.

(1) After several months of testing perspectives and it appearing to go live on mobile featured snippets, Google has officially launched perspectives on Top Stories. Google said the perspectives "carousel will appear below Top Stories and showcase insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic you’re searching for. This feature will give you a variety of noteworthy voices on a news topic, complementing the trustworthy reporting you already find on Search to help broaden your understanding."

Here is what it looks like:

This is rolling out on desktop and mobile search for English in the U.S..

(2) About this author is also rolling out where the searcher can tap on the three dots readers will be able to find more information about the background and experience of the news voices we surface on Google Search.

I think this might be the "about this author" feature - in this section:

For anyone who thinks "authors don't matter for SEO" https://t.co/SfhGWdWHfk pic.twitter.com/WMbZimo76X — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) March 28, 2023

(3) About this page is now easier to access by typing in the URL of the organization in Google Search and information from About this page will populate at the top of Search. You will also be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about a site and any recent coverage of it.

Here is what that looks like:

(4) "About this result" is expanding globally, after Google launched it a few years ago.

Here is what that feature looks like, but you all are already aware of this one:

And back to perspectives, Glenn asks an excellent question...

So, now that Google officially rolled out a SERP feature called "Perspectives", what are we supposed to call multi-source featured snippets, which were once labeled "Perspectives"?? How about "Angles"? :) This screenshot is from a while ago. The label hasn't been there recently: pic.twitter.com/R19M1go5FS — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 28, 2023

