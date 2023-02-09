Google Merchant Center View Products Search Dashboard

Google now can show you a Merchant Center with Google Business Profile status dashboard in the search results. This is similar to how Google shows your local business profile in search, also similar to the Search Console dashboard and Google Ads summary box in search.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and posted on Twitter, he said, "Merchant Center is listed under Google Business Profile. If you click on "view products", you will land to Google Merchant Center."

Here is his screenshot:

I asked a bunch of SEOs who focus on Google Merchant Center to confirm it is new and most said they have not seen this before:

Hmmm yeah I’m not sure either — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) February 6, 2023

That's new to me but I see it in my interface too. Interesting they chose a direct link to Merchant center instead of Google Search Console. — Tony Zara 🪣 (@tonyzara) February 6, 2023

This is a shortcut for businesses to manage their products within Google Merchant Center directly through search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.