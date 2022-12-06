Official: Google Continuous Scroll Now On Desktop Search

Google has officially brought the continuous scroll feature from the mobile search results to the desktop search results. Google has been testing this for a while after bringing it to mobile in October 2021, and now it is live in the US English search results.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google has been testing infinite or continuous scroll on the desktop search results for a while, and often. As a reminder, Google launched continuous scroll for mobile search last October. Google has also tested infinite scroll on desktop search for many many many years. Again, we have seen Google test this countless times, as far back as 2015 and even back to 2011. So it is not surprising to see this roll out.

Brodie Clark spotted this rollout last week and posed about it on Twitter but it was not "fully" rolled out until this week and still is gradually rolling out.

Google told me "we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop so you can continue to see more helpful search results with fewer clicks. It’s now even easier to get inspired with more information at your fingertips." "Now, when you scroll down you’ll continue to find relevant results so that you can discover new ideas. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, up to six pages of results will be automatically shown until you see a "More results" button if you wish to continue further," Google added.

Also, what this means for Google Ads:

Hi Julie, Yes, this article captures the impact that infinite scroll will have on desktop as well https://t.co/EGoCrZq4lF — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 5, 2022

