Google Ads New Left Side Bar Design Rolling Out

Google has announced that it has picked a new design navigation for the Google Ads advertiser console. It has been testing new designs since early March and now picked the design with a main menu on the left of the screen, with pages organized into 5 high-level categories.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a still image you can click on to enlarge:

The side bar categories in this new design include:

Campaigns: where you analyze, optimize, and manage your campaigns Goals: where you define, monitor, and update your conversion goals Tools: where you can find tools for: Planning Bidding and budgets Troubleshooting And more Billing: where you monitor your spend and payments Admin: where you manage your team, security, and account settings

Google said if you signed in to Google Ads today "to discover a slightly different menu design - this is why."Google said you "can expect to be welcomed in sometime before the end of the year (though you’ll be able to switch to the previous design as needed during the holiday season)."

You can learn more about this new design over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.