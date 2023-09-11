New Google Business Profiles Reinstatement Process (US)

Sep 11, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Maps
In the coming weeks, Google will bring the EU version of the Google Business Profile reinstatement process to the US. Local SEOs are buzzing about it because it converts the process into a wizard that walks you through the steps but more importantly, it seems you get one chance at reinstatement and that is it.

Ben Fisher wrote about this in great detail on his blog saying, "The old process was simple." "This is an improvement in process and transparency about what policy was violated," he says about the new process but you have one chance to be reinstated and you have 60 minutes to provide business proof, which many small businesses do not have handy when they first go through the process.

You can likely access this new appeal process directly over here, here is a screenshot of parts of the process. Most of the time, you'd probably act right off of an email notification from Google Business Profiles.

You can select your account first, then it asks you which business you want to manage appeals for:

Here are some more screenshots of the process from Ben:

Again, check Ben's post for more details.

Here is some of the reaction to this:

Since this process seems to give you one shot at a reinstatement, Google Product Experts may see more requests for help in the forums...

Forum discussion at X.

