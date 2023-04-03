Bing Chat Adds Images & Videos, Improves Local Results & More Changes

Microsoft has been busy making improvements to Bing Chat. It not only ad revenue sharing, and nicer math formats, but also added image and video responses, improved the local results, and more.

Here is what is new:

(1) Microsoft now can show image and video search directly in Bing Chat, here is how that works and looks:

(2) Microsoft said they improved local within Bing Chat. Microsoft said it "delivered enhancements to make Bing give better answers if you’re trying to find a park, a store, or a doctor’s office near you."

(3) Bing chat in Edge sidebar can now summarize much larger pages and documents.

(4) Bing Image Creator now works in the Edge sidebar within Creative mode

Also, more is coming, such as:

(1) Integration with Bing Translate:

Yes, it is the best by far right now, I agree, especially in Creative mode. It's just slower/more expensive than the traditional translators. But we are going to gradually bring these models to Bing Translate for sure. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 31, 2023

(2) Embedding images within the chat responses, like inline:

Yep, coming, but turned out to be not super-trivial, current ETA is May. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 31, 2023

(3) Improved downloads and copy and paste:

@mikeschechter Yes, we are working on improving the Copy scenario. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 27, 2023

(4) Read aloud the responses within Edge Sidebar:

Yep, it is a popular request. Will try to add later. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 19, 2023

So a lot is coming and happening fast from Microsoft on Bing Chat.

Forum discussion at Twitter.