Bing Chat Adds Images & Videos, Improves Local Results & More Changes

Apr 3, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Robot Cameras

Microsoft has been busy making improvements to Bing Chat. It not only ad revenue sharing, and nicer math formats, but also added image and video responses, improved the local results, and more.

Here is what is new:

(1) Microsoft now can show image and video search directly in Bing Chat, here is how that works and looks:

Bing Chat Images Videos

(2) Microsoft said they improved local within Bing Chat. Microsoft said it "delivered enhancements to make Bing give better answers if you’re trying to find a park, a store, or a doctor’s office near you."

(3) Bing chat in Edge sidebar can now summarize much larger pages and documents.

(4) Bing Image Creator now works in the Edge sidebar within Creative mode

Also, more is coming, such as:

(1) Integration with Bing Translate:

(2) Embedding images within the chat responses, like inline:

(3) Improved downloads and copy and paste:

(4) Read aloud the responses within Edge Sidebar:

So a lot is coming and happening fast from Microsoft on Bing Chat.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Microsoft Working On Content Controls For Bing Search vs Bing Chat
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus