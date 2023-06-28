Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline

With the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline just a couple days away now, Google finally added support for AMP pages with GA4.

This is something many have been asking for since Google told us about the sunsetting of Universal Analytics and Google promised they were working on.

The day has finally come. Google posted on Twitter, "AMP is now supported in Google Analytics 4, ensuring that publishers using AMP are able to measure their website performance with GA4." Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, added, "Today, we’re rolling out support for AMP in GA4 to all publishers. A simple update to your amp-analytics configuration will enable analytics to start flowing immediately into GA4."

The Google help documentation explains, "you cannot use gtag.js on Accelerated Mobile Pages, so a different Analytics tag is provided specifically for AMP." "User identifiers are randomly generated and stored either in localStorage or cookies. The user identifier is reset when the user clears cookies and local storage. In Google Analytics 4, IP masking is not necessary since IP addresses are not logged or stored, so by default the AMP tag never logs IP addresses," Google added.

Since this site still supports AMP, I hope to add it to my GA4 tracking within the next few hours.

FYI, I found these tweets funny:

So, JUST before the GA4 deadline Google releases a way to enable AMP tracking...



... which is eerily similar to a workaround method published months ago by @thyng.



It even includes bugs he had in his code.



In the replies, a Google engineering director denies plagiarism. https://t.co/8pkZT992CD — Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) June 28, 2023

