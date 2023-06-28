Google Analytics 4 Supports AMP Pages - Days Before GA4 Migration Deadline

Jun 28, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Web Analytics - Tracking & Conversion Measurements
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Amp Analytics 4s

With the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline just a couple days away now, Google finally added support for AMP pages with GA4.

This is something many have been asking for since Google told us about the sunsetting of Universal Analytics and Google promised they were working on.

The day has finally come. Google posted on Twitter, "AMP is now supported in Google Analytics 4, ensuring that publishers using AMP are able to measure their website performance with GA4." Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, added, "Today, we’re rolling out support for AMP in GA4 to all publishers. A simple update to your amp-analytics configuration will enable analytics to start flowing immediately into GA4."

The Google help documentation explains, "you cannot use gtag.js on Accelerated Mobile Pages, so a different Analytics tag is provided specifically for AMP." "User identifiers are randomly generated and stored either in localStorage or cookies. The user identifier is reset when the user clears cookies and local storage. In Google Analytics 4, IP masking is not necessary since IP addresses are not logged or stored, so by default the AMP tag never logs IP addresses," Google added.

Since this site still supports AMP, I hope to add it to my GA4 tracking within the next few hours.

FYI, I found these tweets funny:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads May Disapprove Ads For Using Third-Party Click Tracking
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus