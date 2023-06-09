Google Search Generative Experience Gets Quality Updates & Major Speed Boost

Jun 9, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (4) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Experience Speed Fast Logo

Google has released its first set of quality updates to the new Google Search Generative Experience that began to roll out a few weeks ago. The most noticeable update is that it is much faster, in fact, twice as fast, in responding with an AI-generated snapshot/answer.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on Twitter, "we've made a number of quality updates, including a major improvement that reduces the time it takes to generate AI snapshots by half!"

It is for sure much faster, it feels more than twice as fast. I only see the AI generation animated for a few seconds or so.

One of the biggest complaints and feedback was around speed. In fact, just a few days prior to this Google SGE improvement, The Verge wrote Google's AI-powered search experience is way too slow.

Well, no longer, it is now just really fast. It is not as fast as a search result set being returned, but it is faster than other AI search engines. And yes, it will get faster.

The other "quality updates" that was included here are unknown, I did ask:

What other improvements did you notice outside of speed?

Here are some guesses from me:

Previously, I don't think Google gave a recent answer, now it does:

Also seems like Google updated this one:

Glenn Gabe posted some before and after shots:

Here is a video of how fast it is:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

