Google Ads To Deprecate Non-Last-Click Rules-Based Attribution Models: First Click, Linear, Time Decay & Position-Based Attribution Models

Google announced that it would deprecate non-last-click rules-based attribution models in Google Ads and Google Analytics starting in June 2023 and then completely by September 2023. Google said first click, linear, time decay, and position-based attribution models are going away.

Data-driven attribution (DDA) is now recommended and last-click will remain available, Google added.

"Rules-based attribution models assign value to each advertising touchpoint based on predefined rules. These models don't provide the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving consumer journeys," Google explained. Google said this is why they made data-driven attribution the default attribution model in Google Ads and Google Analytics 4. "It uses Google AI to understand the impact each touchpoint has on a conversion, and when combined with auto bidding, data-driven attribution improves performance. Data-driven attribution is now the most-used attribution model for conversions used for automated bidding in Google Ads, resulting in a decline in the overall use of rules-based model," Google added.

Google said that less than 3% of Google Ads web conversions are attributed using first click, linear, time decay, or position-based models.

Here are the tweets on this from Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liason.

Timing:

